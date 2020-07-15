New COVID-19 cases reported across Texoma

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - More COVID-19 cases have been reported across Texoma.
The Wichita Falls-Wichita County Public Health District confirmed one new death and 12 new COVID-19 cases in on Monday.
Young County is reporting another increase in confirmed cases; a total of 167 people have tested positive at the Graham Regional Medical Center so far. Of the 85 active cases, 54 are from Young County.
The county has had one death, 1,975 negative tests and 81 recoveries. There are six patients currently recovering in the hospital.
In Montague County, the Nocona News is reporting the county has a total of 32 positive cases, with 10 of them being active. The report also says state COVID-19 tracking officials gave Montague County Health Officer Dr. Delbert McCaig different numbers than what the state tracker says.
The Childress Regional Medical Center is reporting they have nine total cases, with seven of them being active in the county.
They’re also reporting Hardeman County’s cases have gone up to nine total as well after three people tested positive at the medical center in Childress.
In Clay County, Judge Mike Campbell is reporting the county now has 15 active cases, an increase of four since the last update. The county also has nine recoveries and six pending tests.
In Wilbarger County, the Wilbarger General Hospital is reporting 19 total COVID-19 cases and 12 recoveries.
Throckmorton County Memorial Hospital is reporting they have two total cases. The county has also seen 33 negative tests with four still pending.
Baylor County Emergency Management officials announced Monday the county has its first confirmed COVID-19 cases with a total of three being confirmed.
According to the state of Texas COVID-19 Tracker, Haskell County saw an increase of two cases and is now sitting at eight total. Knox County’s total jumped to 10 cases while Archer County now has a total of 12 total cases. Jack County has 13 total cases listed.
In Oklahoma, multiple counties saw large jumps in active cases while some saw reductions.
For more information on COVID-19 cases in Texoma, click here.
Copyright 2020 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.