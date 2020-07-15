One new COVID-19 death in Wichita County, total cases now at 666

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - The Wichita Falls-Wichita County Public Health District confirmed one new death and 18 new COVID-19 cases in Wichita County on Wednesday. There were also 26 recoveries.
There are now a total of 666 cases in Wichita County.
There have been 150 total recoveries, 11,622 negative tests and 7 deaths.
There are currently 488 patients recovering at home and 21 in the hospital. 11 of the hospitalized patients are in critical condition.
The Health District unfortunately has another death to report today bringing the total to 7. Case 556 was 70 - 79 and hospitalized at the time of death. There are 18 new cases, 26 recoveries, and 21 hospitalizations to also report today.
New Cases
Contact = 10 cases
Close Contact = 1 cases
Community Spread = 1 cases
Still Under Investigation = 4 cases
Travel Related = 2
Ages
0 – 5 = 0
6 – 10 = 0
11 – 19 = 2
20 – 29 = 4
30 – 39 = 2
40 – 49 = 3
50 – 59 = 6
60 – 60 = 0
70 – 79 = 1
80+ = 0
Hospitalizations
Case 215: 80+, stable condition
Case 231: 60 – 69, critical condition
Case 276: 6 – 10, critical condition, remains at Cook Children’s Hospital
Case 307: 80+, critical condition
Case 333: 80+, stable condition
Case 334: 40 – 49, critical condition
Case 335: 50 - 59, stable condition
Case 375: 80+, stable condition
Case 401: 30 – 39, critical condition
Case 436: 50 – 59, critical condition
Case 440: 80+, stable condition
Case 444: 70 – 79, critical condition
Case 490: 80+, stable condition
Case 547: 40 - 49, stable condition
Case 588: 70 - 79, critical condition
Case 596: 30 - 39, stable condition
Case 620: 60 - 69, stable condition
Case 632: 40 - 49, critical condition
Case 637: 60 - 69, critical condition
Case 658: 70 - 79, stable condition
Case 666: 50 - 59, critical condition
