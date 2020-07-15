One new COVID-19 death in Wichita County, total cases now at 666

July 15, 2020 at 5:49 PM CDT - Updated July 15 at 6:32 PM

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - The Wichita Falls-Wichita County Public Health District confirmed one new death and 18 new COVID-19 cases in Wichita County on Wednesday. There were also 26 recoveries.

There are now a total of 666 cases in Wichita County.

There have been 150 total recoveries, 11,622 negative tests and 7 deaths.

There are currently 488 patients recovering at home and 21 in the hospital. 11 of the hospitalized patients are in critical condition.

The Health District unfortunately has another death to report today bringing the total to 7. Case 556 was 70 - 79 and hospitalized at the time of death. There are 18 new cases, 26 recoveries, and 21 hospitalizations to also report today.

New Cases

Contact = 10 cases

Close Contact = 1 cases

Community Spread = 1 cases

Still Under Investigation = 4 cases

Travel Related = 2

Ages

0 – 5 = 0

6 – 10 = 0

11 – 19 = 2

20 – 29 = 4

30 – 39 = 2

40 – 49 = 3

50 – 59 = 6

60 – 60 = 0

70 – 79 = 1

80+ = 0

Hospitalizations

Case 215: 80+, stable condition

Case 231: 60 – 69, critical condition

Case 276: 6 – 10, critical condition, remains at Cook Children’s Hospital

Case 307: 80+, critical condition

Case 333: 80+, stable condition

Case 334: 40 – 49, critical condition

Case 335: 50 - 59, stable condition

Case 375: 80+, stable condition

Case 401: 30 – 39, critical condition

Case 436: 50 – 59, critical condition

Case 440: 80+, stable condition

Case 444: 70 – 79, critical condition

Case 490: 80+, stable condition

Case 547: 40 - 49, stable condition

Case 588: 70 - 79, critical condition

Case 596: 30 - 39, stable condition

Case 620: 60 - 69, stable condition

Case 632: 40 - 49, critical condition

Case 637: 60 - 69, critical condition

Case 658: 70 - 79, stable condition

Case 666: 50 - 59, critical condition

