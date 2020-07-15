Ringgold volunteer fireman killed in one-vehicle rollover

RINGGOLD, Texas (TNN) - A fireman with the Ringgold Volunteer Fire Department was killed Tuesday night in the line of duty in a vehicle rollover, according to the Nocona News.
The fireman was attempting to respond to a mutual aid fire call on Eureka School Road.
The report says the fireman apparently lost control of his vehicle while attempting to assist Ringgold FVD in helping Nocona Rural FD fight a grass fire.
The accident is currently under investigation.
A passerby discovered the rollover with the driver inside of the vehicle at about 1 a.m. on Wednesday.
The Nocona Rural FD and Nocona EMS were sent to the scene and discovered it was one of their own.
