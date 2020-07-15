VITA tax prep sees last minute rush for filing deadline

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Wednesday, July 15 is the deadline for filing your 2019 taxes.
For places like vita tax prep they were hit with the last minute rush.
“Hopefully they got all of their documents so we can push it through in the last hurrah,” Genevieve Anderson, VITA Coordinator said.
On the last day to file the VITA parking lot was full of people needing to be helped. COVID-19 has meant everyone has to wait their turn from their cars.
“In 100 degree weather out there because I can’t bring them in all at the same time because I don’t have the facility and the space for it,” Anderson said.
Inside volunteer tax preparers sit behind plexiglass and are six feet apart.
“The IRS doesn’t penalize you if are getting a refund but if you owe the IRS then they will get a failure to file penalty, they will get interest and late fees added on to their balance due,” Anderson said.
If you think you are going to owe the IRS, you can file for an extension. That deadline is in October.
“Pay as quick as you can, file as quick as you can, don’t wait until October 15th to try and go oh wait last minute for the extension,” Anderson said.
For David Knauer, who was a VITA today, he now has everything filed and ready.
“Hopefully all I’m doing today is paying what I own and I’m done,” Knauer said.
Knauer says the whole process was easy and saved him from having to pay for a tax preparer somewhere else.
“Just giving them the information they needed, they took care of the rest,” Knauer said.
Looking ahead to the 2020 tax season the hope is for VITA to operate more freely and sever more of the community.
“That we can open up a little bit more, my volunteers are a little more comfortable coming back in, we’re able to make this work out and slowly build back to where we were before,” Anderson said.
