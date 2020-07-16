Cafe con Leche’s safety measures for welcoming students back in-person

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Class is back in session for Cafe con Leche’s summer program, but class is looking different this year as mentors and teachers try to keep students safe while in the classroom.
“It’s been an adjustment for sure,” said mentor Marlen Martinez.
With that comes changes to the layout and size of classrooms and putting in some new rules.
“We’re making sure that the students are safe and they’re healthy,” said Monse Benitez, a fellow mentor, “we’re keeping our social distance as much as possible. We’re always requiring masks, hand sanitizers and everything else.”
This is the first time students and mentors have been able to interact face-to-face since March, something Marlen Martinez said is something both parties are excited for.
“I think it was a good transition for the students because I think they were happy to finally see someone other than their family,”
As public school districts across Texoma make plans for next school year, Benitez hopes Cafe con Leche’s summer program is a learning opportunity for students.
“I feel like this helps get them used to wearing the masks and be sanitized and just have to social distance as well,” she said.
With two more weeks left in the program, Benitez said she’s happy to no longer be a mentor to a computer screen.
“Really grateful that they’re here and that they’re willing to be here with us and help us with everything going on,” she said.
