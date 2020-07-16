Clay County Sheriff’s Office warns of IRS call scam

CLAY COUNTY, Texas (TNN) - The Clay County Sheriff’s Office is warning of a scam in which someone is using their name, phone number and a deputy’s name under their employment.
The scammer called a citizen and claimed they were with the IRS and that the citizen owed money. They then threatened to have the Clay County Sheriff’s Office arrest them if they refused to pay.
After disconnecting the call, the citizen received another call coming from the Clay County Sheriff’s Office phone number in which a man identified himself as one of the current deputies. The scammer also told the citizen that if they did not pay then they will arrest them on a warrant.
The Clay County Sheriff’s Office has stated this was not one of their deputies and that a majority of law enforcement agencies would not contact individuals demanding payment.
If you believe that you are a victim of any scamming incident, please contact your local law enforcement agency, and if you reside in Clay County, contact the Clay County Sheriff’s Office at (940) 538-5611.
For further guidance on IRS phone scams, click here.
