Grasshoppers can cause damage to your gardens

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Grasshoppers can cause some problems in your gardens and crop production if an infestation gets bad enough.
Grasshoppers are one of the most damaging pests in the state, with many outbreaks happening during summers of hot, dry heat.
“Agriculturally, it can really take out a bunch of grass, and even some of the crops,” said David Graf, Wichita County Texas A&M AgriLife Agent.
“They can eat a lot of foliage and in large numbers they can cause incredible amounts of damage,” said Mark Welch, Texas A&M Economist.
Graf says your garden can be treated to avoid a grasshopper infestation.
“You can treat them with a pesticide, there are a number of different pesticides you can do,” said Graf.
Graf says another option to protect your garden is to use a row cover.
Grasshoppers will typically start just eating leaves, but with a bad infestation it can be worse.
“They’ll eat enough leaves off that it just can’t make photosynthesis and then it can’t continue to produce and grow,” said Graf.
