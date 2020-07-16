Health officials explain the difference between the coronavirus and flu

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - As cases continue to rise across the country, people are comparing the virus to the flu. While both COVID-19 and the flu are respiratory illnesses, COVID-19 is not the flu.
“The thing that makes COVID-19 different is that there’s no one that has any immunity to it,” said Lou Kreidler, Wichita Falls-Wichita County Public Health District Health Director. “So, right now, unless you’ve had COVID-19, you don’t have any. There’s not anyone who has immunity to the disease.”
This is unlike the flu, where almost 50 percent of adults receive a flu vaccination.
“There’s some of what we call herd protection or just natural protection from having the vaccine,” said Kreidler.
While COVID-19 and flu viruses spread in similar ways, the coronavirus can quickly and easily spread to a lot of people in a short amount of time.
“The thing that we saw several years ago with H1N1 was that it really affected children in the pre-adolescent to teens, more so than it did the older population,” said Kreidler. “And with COVID what we see right now for our community, is that the largest number of cases are in those individuals from 20 to 39. So in the 20′s and 30′s.”
We have seen many cases that fall outside of those categories.
“People keep saying ‘well, I’m young. I don’t have any comorbidities. I don’t have anything to worry about.’ But we’ve had individuals in their 20′s and in their 30′s, hospitalized from COVID-19,” Kreidler said. “So it’s really not something that you can say, ‘that I don’t have any risk factor, so I don’t have to be worried about this’ because we’ve had perfectly healthy individuals who have gotten very sick from COVID-19.”
When it comes to the numbers, the health district does not report adult flu deaths and there is still so much to learn about COVID-19 related deaths.
“We’ve only just started seeing this, it hasn’t been a full calendar year,” said Felicia Hoffman, PA-C, Community Healthcare Center. “So we don’t have the full statistics yet and it’s climbing. We’re getting in our second wave because a few months ago Wichita Falls was barely hitting 50-60 and now we’re seeing 500 and 600 and it’s climbing.”
If you do want to get tested for free the next opportunity will be with the Disability Resource Group at their facility on July 24.
No appointment, referrals or symptoms are required to get a test there.
