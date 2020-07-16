Isolated showers are possible Thursday morning

For your Thursday we have slight rain chances this morning. We have a 20% chance of scattered morning showers due to a storm complex that’s moving through the area. Today, we are going to be seeing slightly warmer conditions. We are going to see mostly sunny skies with a high of 102 degrees. We will see the winds out of the south at about 10 to 15 miles per hour. Looking to Friday we will warm up a little more and we will see a high of 103 with a low of 76. However on Friday we lose our rain chances for the next week. Looking at the weekend we are going to be seeing temperatures right around the hundred degree mark. On Saturday we’re going to be sunny skies with a high of 101 degrees with the winds out of the south at about 10 to 20 miles per hour on Sunday we will have similar conditions but 100° with sunny skies. Then on Monday we will be having temperatures below 100 degrees but just barely will see a high of about 99 degrees.