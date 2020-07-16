Lawton City Council to vote on ordinance requiring masks in most public areas

LAWTON – The Council Committee appointed to research, review and make recommendations concerning the wearing of face masks/coverings to help limit the spread of COVID-19 has worked alongside City Management to produce a proposed ordinance, which is slated to be voted upon at the 7/17/20 Lawton City Council meeting.
The ordinance is tailored after similar ordinances in various municipalities throughout Oklahoma and created to be consistent with CDC-recommended guidelines. The document states every person in the City of Lawton shall wear a face covering over the nose and mouth when inside a commercial entity or other building, structure or space open to the public, public transit, or when in an outdoor public space where social distancing cannot be maintained. Section “A” (page 3) of the document grants exceptions, to include (but not limited to) circumstances involving age, private settings, activity, medical conditions, potentially hazardous situations, or certain types of businesses and clientele. Educational institutions with adopted plans are also exempt.
View the proposed ordinance here.
As positive cases continue to rise in our area and state, local medical professionals attended the 7/14/20 Lawton City Council to present studies and data supporting that masks and facial coverings slow the spread of COVID-19. In June, City staff were required to wear masks when interacting with the public, using common spaces at City facilities or sharing a workspace with others. As of 7/15/20, all individuals entering indoor City facilities are required to wear masks unless they are under the age of 3 or have an exempt medical condition.
The meeting will begin at 2 p.m. 7/17/20 in the City Hall Auditorium, 212 SW Ninth Street. The meeting will be streamed live from lawtonok.gov at lawtonok.gov/public-meetings.
From the City of Lawton