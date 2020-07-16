MSU Texas holds birthday parade for beloved staff member

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Leroy McIlhaney will be 69 on Saturday.
He normally has a party at Chuck-E-Cheese but because of the pandemic his friends and family had a parade Thursday just outside of the D.L. Ligon Coliseum.
Leroy was recently featured in a documentary called “Mr. Midwestern”. He works in the athletic department and gets high praise for his winning attitude.
“There’s something that I admire about Leroy, if you’ve been around him, he’s never had a bad day and I think we can all learn a lot from that, even when you see him now,” Leslee Ponder, MSU Texas Alumni Engagement Liaison. “He’s still the same Leroy and his heart is so sweet but the message to him would be, I can’t wait for another football and basketball season to cheer on with you.”
We want to wish Leroy the absolute best birthday ever!
