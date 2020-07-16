MSU Texas pausing voluntary summer workouts due to COVID-19

July 16, 2020 at 3:26 PM CDT - Updated July 16 at 3:30 PM

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Midwestern State University has paused voluntary summer workouts after two student-athletes tested positive for COVID-19.

The students tested positive in the time frame since workouts began on June 1 and both of them are self-isolating.

Everyone that has had close contact with the students have been contacted and are being monitored by public health officials and the athletics department.

Workouts will be suspended from July 17 until July 27. MSU Texas officials will reassess the situation and make a decision regarding the continuation of workouts at that time.

