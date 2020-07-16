MSU Texas Wellness Center helping out the community in more ways than one

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - The Midwestern University Bruce & Graciela Redwine Wellness Center is back open and it’s become more than just a recreation center.
It’s a place where students, especially those who are international, can work while they are on campus awaiting the school semester to start this fall.
“It’s awesome, we get to work because the gym is back open,” said Anja Toussaint, Welness Center employee and MSU Texas student. “Students who can’t go home but are here on campus get to use the facilities on a regular basis so I think that’s awesome.”
The Wellness Center’s reopening has not only been great for students, it’s also been good for residents who have missed being able to use the gym.
“We used to walk around the lake, but it’s getting hot now,” said Yasuyo Maruyama, Wichita Falls resident. “So the gym is open and it’s very good for us to move our bodies and be active.”
The Wellness Center is taking all the necessary safety precautions to make sure everyone is safe and the facility can remain open.
To find out more information on The MSU Texas Wellness Center, click here.
Copyright 2020 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.