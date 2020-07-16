New COVID-19 cases reported across Texoma

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - More COVID-19 cases have been reported across Texoma.
The Wichita Falls-Wichita County Public Health District confirmed 14 new COVID-19 cases in Wichita County on Thursday. There were also 28 recoveries.
Young County is reporting an increase of 13 confirmed cases; a total of 180 people have tested positive at the Graham Regional Medical Center so far. Of the 96 active cases, 63 are from Young County.
The county has had one death, 2,005 negative tests and 83 recoveries. There are nine patients currently recovering in the hospital.
Haskell County has seen a large increase with their total now at 38 cases with eight recoveries. The Texas State Tracker originally had them sitting at eight total cases before the spike.
In Montague County, the Nocona News is reporting the county has a total of 32 positive cases, with 3 of them being active.
The Childress Regional Medical Center is reported Tuesday they have nine total cases, with seven of them being active in the county.
They’re also reporting Hardeman County’s cases have gone up to nine total as well after three people tested positive at the medical center in Childress.
In Clay County, Judge Mike Campbell is reporting the county has 11 new recoveries, bringing their active case count down to 4. The county has seen 19 total COVID-19 cases so far.
In Wilbarger County, the Wilbarger General Hospital is reporting two new cases which brings their total to 21 cases along with 12 recoveries.
Throckmorton County Memorial Hospital is reporting they have two total cases. The county has also seen 34 negative tests with three still pending.
Baylor County Emergency Management officials are reporting they have three total COVID-19 cases with 10 tests pending. 85 of their tests have come back negative.
According to the state of Texas COVID-19 Tracker, Knox County’s total jumped to 12 cases while Archer County remains at a total of 12. Jack County has 13 total cases listed.
In Oklahoma, Jackson County added over 30 new active cases while most other counties only saw small increases and decreases.
