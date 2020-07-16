28 recoveries, 14 new COVID-19 cases in Wichita County

28 recoveries, 14 new COVID-19 cases in Wichita County
July 16, 2020 at 4:56 PM CDT - Updated July 16 at 5:02 PM

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - The Wichita Falls-Wichita County Public Health District confirmed 14 new COVID-19 cases in Wichita County on Thursday. There were also 28 new recoveries.

There are now a total of 680 cases in Wichita County.

There have been 178 total recoveries, 11,765 negative tests and 7 deaths.

There are currently 474 patients recovering at home while 21 are in the hospital. 10 of the hospitalized patients are in critical condition.

New Cases

Contact = 3 cases

Close Contact = 3 cases

Community Spread = 4 cases

Still Under Investigation = 3 cases

Travel = 1 

Ages 

0 – 5 = 1 (no daycare exposure)

6 – 10 = 0

11 – 19 = 3

20 – 29 = 1

30 – 39 = 4

40 – 49 = 1

50 – 59 = 2

60 – 60 = 1

70 – 79 = 1

80+ = 0

Hospitalizations 

Case 215: 80+, stable condition

Case 231: 60 – 69, critical condition

Case 258: 70 - 79, stable condition

Case 276: 6 – 10, critical condition, remains at Cook Children’s Hospital

Case 307: 80+, critical condition

Case 333: 80+, stable condition

Case 334: 40 – 49, stable condition

Case 335: 50 - 59, stable condition

Case 375: 80+, stable condition

Case 40130 – 39, critical condition

Case 436: 50 – 59, critical condition

Case 440: 80+, stable condition

Case 444: 70 – 79, critical condition

Case 490: 80+, stable condition

Case 547: 40 - 49, stable condition  

Case 588: 70 - 79, critical condition

Case 596: 30 - 39, stable condition

Case 632: 40 - 49, critical condition

Case 637: 60 - 69, critical condition

Case 658: 70 - 79, stable condition

Case 666: 50 - 59, critical condition 

