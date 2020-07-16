28 recoveries, 14 new COVID-19 cases in Wichita County

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - The Wichita Falls-Wichita County Public Health District confirmed 14 new COVID-19 cases in Wichita County on Thursday. There were also 28 new recoveries.
There are now a total of 680 cases in Wichita County.
There have been 178 total recoveries, 11,765 negative tests and 7 deaths.
There are currently 474 patients recovering at home while 21 are in the hospital. 10 of the hospitalized patients are in critical condition.
There is good news to report today as there are an additional 28 recoveries! There are also 14 new cases and 21 hospitalizations.
New Cases
Contact = 3 cases
Close Contact = 3 cases
Community Spread = 4 cases
Still Under Investigation = 3 cases
Travel = 1
Ages
0 – 5 = 1 (no daycare exposure)
6 – 10 = 0
11 – 19 = 3
20 – 29 = 1
30 – 39 = 4
40 – 49 = 1
50 – 59 = 2
60 – 60 = 1
70 – 79 = 1
80+ = 0
Hospitalizations
Case 215: 80+, stable condition
Case 231: 60 – 69, critical condition
Case 258: 70 - 79, stable condition
Case 276: 6 – 10, critical condition, remains at Cook Children’s Hospital
Case 307: 80+, critical condition
Case 333: 80+, stable condition
Case 334: 40 – 49, stable condition
Case 335: 50 - 59, stable condition
Case 375: 80+, stable condition
Case 401: 30 – 39, critical condition
Case 436: 50 – 59, critical condition
Case 440: 80+, stable condition
Case 444: 70 – 79, critical condition
Case 490: 80+, stable condition
Case 547: 40 - 49, stable condition
Case 588: 70 - 79, critical condition
Case 596: 30 - 39, stable condition
Case 632: 40 - 49, critical condition
Case 637: 60 - 69, critical condition
Case 658: 70 - 79, stable condition
Case 666: 50 - 59, critical condition
Copyright 2020 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.