Knox County Sheriff, Texas Highway Patrol Trooper involved in shooting

KNOX COUNTY, Texas (TNN) - A Texas Highway Patrol Trooper and the Knox County Sheriff were involved in a shooting following a traffic stop on Thursday, according to Texas DPS.
The Trooper responded to a report that someone was shooting at vehicles on the roadway around 8 a.m.
The Trooper and Knox County Sheriff stopped a truck/tractor semi-trailer on Highway 82 about 8.5 miles west of Benjamin.
The suspect vehicle was stolen and was occupied by a man and woman. The man got out of the truck after stopping and had a firearm.
He refused to follow the commands of law enforcement and pointed the weapon at officers. He was then shot by both the Trooper and the Sheriff.
The man was flown to the Lubbock UMC with serious injuries and the woman was uninjured and is currently in the Knox County Jail.
No law enforcement or civilian injuries were reported.
The suspects have not been identified at this time.
