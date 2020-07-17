Bowie food, music festival starting Saturday

July 17, 2020 at 2:09 PM CDT - Updated July 17 at 2:10 PM

BOWIE, Texas (TNN) - The Reds, Whites & Brews and Food Trucks Too event is starting this Saturday at the Trade Days grounds in Bowie, according to the Bowie News.

The festival will start at 4 p.m. and the ticket booth will be under the covered Trade Days building behind the community center.

Vendors will be gathered from all across the area, with a focus on local wineries and breweries.

A wide variety of foods will be available, including hamburgers, tacos, BBQ, Cajun food, funnel cakes, snow cones and more.

There will also be a Piston Heads Auto Club Show and Shine with an award given for People’s Choice.

