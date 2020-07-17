UPDATE: No life-threatening injuries from motorcycle accident on Seymour Hwy

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - First responders were on scene at a crash involving a motorcycle on Seymour Highway and Tanglewood Drive on Friday.
The accident happened around 12:50 p.m.
WFPD officers say a motorcycle was traveling westbound on Seymour Hwy when a blue Hyundai Elantra turned left from Seymour Hwy towards Tanglewood.
According to the driver of the Hyundai, this turn caused the motorcycle to strike her car.
The motorcyclist was transported to the hospital and authorities say the injuries do not appear to be life-threatening.
The Elantra was occupied by the driver and two children. No one in the vehicle was injured but the car was taken away by a wrecker.
The motorcycle was impounded due to the driver having a suspended license.
