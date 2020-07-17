Graham holds free life jacket fittings for children Saturday

GRAHAM, Texas (TNN) - The Remembering Wyatt Dale Water Safety Board is hosting their 7th annual water safety awareness event on Saturday.
From 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. you can drive through the Graham Downtown Square to have your child fitted for a free life jacket.
These free life jackets will be available to 200 children on a first-come first-serve basis. Children must be present for the fitting to ensure each child is given the correct size to keep them safe.
If you have life jackets from previous fittings you are asked to bring them for the event’s loaner stations.
For more information you can call (940) 456-0529 or visit their Facebook page by clicking here.
Copyright 2020 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.