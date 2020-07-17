Hennessy is looking for a forever home

July 17, 2020 at 5:49 PM CDT - Updated July 17 at 5:49 PM

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - It’s our favorite part of the week, it’s time for Pet of the Week.

Katie Lister with Emily’s Legacy Rescue joined Ken Johnson in the studio to talk about Hennessy.

He’s a 12-week-old All American Classic mix of several large breeds.

Hennessy is a sweetie and warms up to people very quickly.

The adoption fee for dogs is $125 but that covers all shots, spay or neutering, and it gets the animal a microchip in case they ever get lost.

For more information you can visit the Emily’s Legacy Rescue website or Facebook page.

