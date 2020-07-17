Olympic weightlifting coach visits WF

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - An Olympian was in Wichita Falls on Thursday.
Michael Cohen, one of the most decorated Olympic weightlifting coaches, visited CrossFit Texoma to give training tips to aspiring athletes, whether they be at the start of their career, a seasoned veteran or anywhere in between.
“I like working with individuals all over the country,” said Cohen. “I do about 125 of these a year, not this year, I do about 125 though, and I traveled all over North America. It’s nice to be able to visit and see other people, and work with other people, and over the last 6 years some of those athletes have gone on to represent the United States internationally.”
Cohen travels around holding seminars on weightlifting for athletes, coaches and anybody else who’s interested.
