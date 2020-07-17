One new COVID-19 death in Wichita County, total cases now at 709

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - The Wichita Falls-Wichita County Public Health District confirmed one new death and 29 new COVID-19 cases in Wichita County on Friday. There were also 16 recoveries.
There are now a total of 709 cases in Wichita County.
There have been 194 total recoveries, 11,866 negative tests and 8 deaths.
There are currently 484 patients recovering at home while 23 are in the hospital. There are currently nine patients in critical condition.
The Health District is saddened to report an additional death today. Case 333, 80+ was hospitalized at the time of death. Out of respect for the family no further details will be released. Today there are also 29 new cases, 23 hospitalizations and 16 recoveries.
New Cases
Contact = 6 cases
Close Contact = 3 cases
Community Spread = 10 cases
Still Under Investigation = 8 cases
Travel = 2
Ages
0 – 5 = 1 (no daycare exposure)
6 – 10 = 1 (no daycare exposure)
11 – 19 = 2
20 – 29 = 8
30 – 39 = 8
40 – 49 = 3
50 – 59 = 4
60 – 60 = 1
70 – 79 = 1
80+ = 0
Hospitalizations
Case 215: 80+, stable condition
Case 231: 60 – 69, critical condition
Case 276: 6 – 10, stable condition, at report out time the child remained at Cooks Children's
Case 307: 80+, critical condition
Case 334: 40 – 49, stable condition
Case 335: 50 - 59, stable condition
Case 375: 80+, stable condition
Case 401: 30 – 39, critical condition
Case 436: 50 – 59, critical condition
Case 440: 80+, stable condition
Case 444: 70 – 79, critical condition
Case 490: 80+, stable condition
Case 525: 60 - 69, stable condition
Case 547: 40 - 49, stable condition
Case 588: 70 - 79, critical condition
Case 596: 30 - 39, stable condition
Case 632: 40 - 49, critical condition
Case 637: 60 - 69, critical condition
Case 643: 60 - 69, stable condition
Case 666: 50 - 59, critical condition
Case 682: 50 - 59, stable condition
Case 703: 50 - 59, stable condition
Case 704: 20 - 29, stable condition
Copyright 2020 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.