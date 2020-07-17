One new COVID-19 death in Wichita County, total cases now at 709

One new COVID-19 death in Wichita County, total cases now at 709
July 17, 2020 at 6:21 PM CDT - Updated July 17 at 6:54 PM

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - The Wichita Falls-Wichita County Public Health District confirmed one new death and 29 new COVID-19 cases in Wichita County on Friday. There were also 16 recoveries.

There are now a total of 709 cases in Wichita County.

READ: Click here for an interactive map for where you can get tested for COVID-19 in Texas

There have been 194 total recoveries, 11,866 negative tests and 8 deaths.

There are currently 484 patients recovering at home while 23 are in the hospital. There are currently nine patients in critical condition.

COVID-19 numbers by city in Wichita County.
COVID-19 numbers by city in Wichita County. (Source: City of Wichita Falls)

The Health District is saddened to report an additional death today. Case 333, 80+ was hospitalized at the time of death. Out of respect for the family no further details will be released. Today there are also 29 new cases, 23 hospitalizations and 16 recoveries.

New Cases

Contact = 6 cases

Close Contact = 3 cases

Community Spread = 10 cases

Still Under Investigation = 8 cases

Travel = 2

Ages

0 – 5 = 1 (no daycare exposure)

6 – 10 = 1 (no daycare exposure)

11 – 19 = 2

20 – 29 = 8

30 – 39 = 8

40 – 49 = 3

50 – 59 = 4

60 – 60 = 1

70 – 79 = 1

80+ = 0

Hospitalizations

Case 215: 80+, stable condition

Case 231: 60 – 69, critical condition

Case 276: 6 – 10, stable condition, at report out time the child remained at Cooks Children's

Case 307: 80+, critical condition

Case 334: 40 – 49, stable condition

Case 335: 50 - 59, stable condition

Case 375: 80+, stable condition

Case 401: 30 – 39, critical condition

Case 436: 50 – 59, critical condition

Case 440: 80+, stable condition

Case 444: 70 – 79, critical condition

Case 490: 80+, stable condition

Case 525: 60 - 69, stable condition

Case 547: 40 - 49, stable condition

Case 588: 70 - 79, critical condition

Case 596: 30 - 39, stable condition

Case 632: 40 - 49, critical condition

Case 637: 60 - 69, critical condition

Case 643: 60 - 69, stable condition

Case 666: 50 - 59, critical condition

Case 682: 50 - 59, stable condition

Case 703: 50 - 59, stable condition

Case 704: 20 - 29, stable condition

Copyright 2020 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.