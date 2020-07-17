Overnight fire causes $20,000 in damage

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - An investigation is underway following a late night fire in Wichita Falls.
It happened around 11 p.m. in the 1700 block of 7th street.
When firefighters got there they saw an empty apartment building on fire. Officials say the fire started near the back of the building.
They were able to get the flames put out in less than 20 minutes and authorities say the building was empty and no one was hurt.
Damage to the structure is estimated to be 20,000 dollars.
