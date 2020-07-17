Rinehart named as new Nocona High School baseball coach

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Nocona High School will have a familiar face leading their baseball program next year.
Leslie Rinehart was named head coach for Nocona High School Baseball on Monday.
The Snyder native spent last season as Nocona's Assistant Baseball Coach, and says he plans to turn Nocona into a baseball legacy.
“I think I’ve got a lot of knowledge fundamentally that I can start developing in our kids,” said Coach Rinehart. “The relationship I can build being a younger coach I will be able to relate with them a little bit more.”
Nocona Athletic Director Rick Weaver says he expects the young head coach to help the program take the next step to become elite.
“I felt that Coach Rinehart already has a great relationship with these kids, and they love him,” said Weaver. “They’re going to work hard for him, and he’s got great knowledge of the game.”
“We have American made ball gloves right here in the middle of our town, so I look forward to getting the glove factory involved,” said Coach Rinehart. “When you come to play in Nocona it’s going to be a lot of tradition and you know you’re going to play a good ball team.”
Coach Rinehart says they are doing everything they can do under the guidelines to progress as a team during the pandemic.
“We’re in the weight room hitting it pretty hard and we still have some kids out there playing ball on select teams,” said Coach Rinehart. “We’re staying under the guidelines of everything but still work when we get the chance.”
