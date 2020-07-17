Some museums remain closed because of COVID-19

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - While some museums have been opened for the past couple of weeks some locally have still remain closed.
“None of us expected it to last as long as it has but we started cleaning and evaluating our exhibits to make it a more meaningful place to visit,” said Jill Avis, vice chairman of Clay County Historical Society.
The Clay County Jail Museum has plans to meet next week to see if they will be able to take part in The Pioneer Reunion event, which they normally participate in every year.
The Wichita Falls Fire & Police Museum has also been closed because most of their volunteers are retired firefighters and being open puts them at high risk.
However they do meet every Monday to work on firetrucks and talk about old times.
The museum says when they finally do reopen they will start fundraising back up in hopes they can raise enough money to get a proper building.
To find out more information about more information on The Clay County Jail Museum go their website and to make donations to The Wichita Fire and Police Museum send them to 106 Pecan Street, P.O. Box 111, Wichita Falls, TX 76367.
