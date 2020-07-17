TEA announces new reopening guidelines for schools

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - The Texas Education Agency has announced new reopening guidelines for schools across the state.
Schools will now be able to limit access to on-campus instruction for the first four weeks of school, meaning they would use online learning.
The schools would then be able to limit access for the following four weeks if they get a board-approved waiver request to the TEA.
Any student requiring on-campus instruction because they lack internet or reliable access to technology will be entitled to on-campus instruction every day during the transition period.
Local school districts in areas with high levels of community spread will retain the flexibility to delay the start of the school year.
School systems, with school board approval, will be able to convert high schools to full-time hybrid models after students have transitioned back to on-campus learning. This model will allow students to receive a protion of their instruction on-campus and a portion from home.
School districts must release their plans for the school year at least one week before school begins.
Each school district must post their plan to mitigate the spread of COVID-19 for the school year at least one week before school
Copyright 2020 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.