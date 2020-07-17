This weekend’s weather looks great

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) -For your Friday we are tracking another triple-digit day in front of us we will see mostly sunny skies with the winds out of the southeast at about 10 to 20 miles per hour. The high for today will be 102 degrees, going into tonight we will have mostly clear skies with a low of 75 degrees. Then looking ahead to the weekend it looks like we will have temperatures only in the 90s. The high on Saturday will be 99 degrees with sunny skies and the wind will be out of the southeast at about 10 to 20 miles per hour. The low going into Sunday will be 74 degrees with clear skies. The high on Sunday is going to be 98 degrees. The overall weather pattern is starting to favor a little bit cooler weather however it is still going to be warm outside. We just looked to see temperatures below 100 degrees for a little while. At the beginning of next week temperatures look to be the hottest of next week. The high on Monday is going to be 99 degrees. After that it looks like we could drop down into the mid-90s for the high for the majority of next week.