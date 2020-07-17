WF Area Food Bank asking for food donations

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - The Stamp Out Hunger food drive, normally hosted in May, was postponed indefinitely this year due to COVID-19.
Hosted by the National Association of Letter Carriers for the past 27 years, the Stamp Out Hunger Food Drive is the largest one-day food drive in the nation.
While the 28th annual food drive hasn’t been scheduled yet due to the pandemic, the need for food assistance is still present and more urgent than ever.
The Wichita Falls Area Food Bank is still accepting donations to help meet this need.
If you would like to contribute or learn more you can visit their website by clicking here.
