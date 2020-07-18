Wichita Theater showing classic films on the big screen

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Like many small businesses the Wichita Theater has felt the hardships causes by COVID-19. To help entertain the community and bring in some ticket sales, the theater is bringing back something they have done periodically; screening old movies.
Productions stopped back in mid March, right before COVID-19 cased everything to cancel.
This weekend the doors have reopened, showing cinema classics like The Princess Bride and Chitty Chitty Bang Bang.
“It generates a little income and also helps give our community something to get out and go do, our patrons haven’t had anything with us for a long time. it helps keep our name out there and we have some fun with it,” Dwayne Jackson, owner of the Wichita Theater said.
When it comes to safety, the 850 seat venue will only be selling 80 tickets per show. This gives everyone plenty of room to spread out.
Jackson adds he will seeking out if the community would be interested is seeing more classic movies shown.
