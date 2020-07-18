Wilbarger General Hospital to host blood drive July 21

Donations will be made by appointment only. (Source: Wilbarger General Hospital)
VERNON, Texas (TNN) - Wilbarger General Hospital will be hosting a blood drive on Tuesday, July 21.

The Texas Blood Institute Bloodmobile will be at the hospital from 12 p.m. until 4 p.m.

Donations will be made by appointment only.

The Wilbarger General Hospital made the announcement on their Facebook page. (Source: Wilbarger General Hospital)

Every donor over 18 years old is eligible for a free COVID-19 antibody test. The results will be mailed out after the blood donation.

All donors will also receive a free T-shirt and their choice of the following tickets, while supplies last:

  • One entry to the Science Museum Oklahoma
  • One entry to Frontier City
  • Two entries to Safari Joe’s H2O

To schedule an appointment, call Carrie Hawkins at (940) 553-2804.

