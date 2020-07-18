Wilbarger General Hospital to host blood drive July 21

VERNON, Texas (TNN) - Wilbarger General Hospital will be hosting a blood drive on Tuesday, July 21.
The Texas Blood Institute Bloodmobile will be at the hospital from 12 p.m. until 4 p.m.
Donations will be made by appointment only.
Every donor over 18 years old is eligible for a free COVID-19 antibody test. The results will be mailed out after the blood donation.
All donors will also receive a free T-shirt and their choice of the following tickets, while supplies last:
- One entry to the Science Museum Oklahoma
- One entry to Frontier City
- Two entries to Safari Joe’s H2O
To schedule an appointment, call Carrie Hawkins at (940) 553-2804.
