Community supports Fort Hood soldier Vanessa Guillen

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - One business owner in Wichita Falls made it his mission to celebrate the life an legacy of Fort Hood soldier Vanessa Guillen this afternoon.
At least 40 cars and trucks lined up to “cruise” in unison all throughout the streets of Wichita Falls.
“Just looking at her makes me think of my daughters and how much my daughters mean to me and how much she meant to somebody else and her parents and for her to be taking so soon when she had a lot to live for is cruel.”said Larry Moreno owner of Moreno’s Automotive Shop and creator of the “cruise for Vanessa” event.
People of all communities from all over came out to support Vanessa, some were even veterans themselves.
“I’m here to give support for Vanessa and it’s not much i can do but hopefully i can at least we can help heal her family.” said Wilfredo Rivera former veteran.
Moreno hopes that Vanessa’s death will not be in vain and that it will help others who may be experiencing the same things in the military.
