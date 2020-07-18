Police called after man fires gun in middle of the street

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) -Wichita Falls Police Department received a call around 8:57 a.m. on July 19 at the address of 3003 Sherman Road, of a man firing a gun in the middles of the street.
Officers responded, located the individual matching the description and began pursuing the suspect on foot.
The suspect was apprehended and taken into custody.
There were no injuries and as of now, it is not known why that suspect was shooting a gun in the street.
