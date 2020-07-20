Backdoor Theater floods after water main break

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Backdoor Theater was flooded waist-deep after a water main break Saturday evening.
The break occurred where the city’s water main connects to the theater’s fire suppression system.
While the Main Stage is essentially dry, the water flooded the Main Stage Lobby and the Dinner Stage, and the lower levels and the foundation have also been affected.
The water has been drained and the theater is working to figure out their next steps.
If you are interested in donating to Backdoor Theater you can do so by clicking here.
