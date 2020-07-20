BBB warns of fake face mask exemption cards

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - The United States Department of Justice has issued a warning about fake face mask exemption cards.
A group called the Freedom to Breathe Agency (FTBA) is circulating these fake exemption cards online.
The card references the Department of Justice and threatens that any business or organization that tries to deny access to someone with the card will be reported to the FTBA.
It falsely claims that the cardholder is lawfully exempt from wearing a mask endorsed by the Americans with Disabilities Act.
The card also threatens that financial penalties of up to $75,000 or higher can be incurred if questions are asked.
An official alert from the DOJ and the ADA states that they do not distribute the cards nor endorse the information on them.
The Better Business Bureau has warned everyone to be wary of claims circulating on social media.
For the most up to date information on rules regarding face masks in your area, check with your local government website.
