Homeschooling: The new normal?

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Returning to the classroom in the fall. It’s something that has been on every parent’s mind as we move closer to the start of school. As school districts work to figure out how to do that safety, more parents are turning to homeschooling as an alternative.
“A lot of them are saying it’s the pandemic and I don’t feel safe for whatever reason, maybe they have particular health conditions they just don’t feel safe going to the public schools right now,” Jean Hall, a parent who homeschooled said.
Monday night, a zoom meeting was held for parents questioning that switch.
“So parents that are considering homeschooling can know how do I get started, how do I pick a curriculum,” Laurie Stilwell, president of the Home Educators Around Texoma said.
HEAT hosted that zoom call. Parents heard from people like Hall, who taught her own kids for 18 years.
“I’m the voice that can say yes, yes your child could stay in high school could graduate, could go to college, I’ve been there, I know, and they feel better,” Hall said.
“We can help you get started, we can help you find the answers, and empower those parents to know what they need to do to help their kids,” Stilwell said.
It’s that choice to choose both of these home educators want to pass along.
“You need to fit the school to fit your child instead of the child fitting the school. so it’s really pretty freeing when you realize the opportunities that you have, so we want to give parents the tools to find those,” Stilwell said.
