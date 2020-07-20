Inmate at Wichita County Jail Annex tests positive for COVID-19

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - An inmate at the Wichita County Jail Annex has tested positive for COVID-19.
From the Wichita County Sheriff’s Office:
The Wichita County Sheriff’s Office has one inmate in the Wichita County Detention Center that has tested positive for covid 19. The 61-year-old male is currently housed at the Annex Facility and has been in custody for over a year. The inmate was tested at the request of a Physician who was scheduled to see him for a medical appointment.
The inmate and other inmates in the housing unit have shown no signs of symptoms of Covid 19. All precautions are being taken to safeguard all prisoners housed in the Wichita County Detention Center.
For further information, contact Deputy Melvin Joyner at 940-766-8100, ext. 8676 or Deputy Brien Conner at 940-766-8100, ext. 8678.
Deputy Melvin Joyner
Wichita County Sheriff’s Office
Community Services Unit
