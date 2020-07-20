Muggy conditions return

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - For your Monday we are going to be seeing partly cloudy skies with temperatures about average for this time of the year. We will have a high of 97 degrees. The wind will be out of the southeast at about 10 to 20 miles per hour. Rain chances return to the forecast today. On Tuesday, we will have a high of 95 degrees with mostly sunny skies. We do have a 20% chance of isolated showers and thunderstorms. On Wednesday we will have more rain chances. We will have a high of 94 degrees with partly cloudy skies and a 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms. For Thursday we look to dry out again. However, our humidity levels will be high once again causing temperatures to not be as drastic. We will have a high of 96 degrees with mostly sunny skies. On Friday temperatures look to be the hottest of the next 7 days. We will have a high of 97 degrees with sunny skies and east Southeast wind at about 10 to 15 miles per hour.