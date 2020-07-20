New COVID-19 cases reported across Texoma

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - More COVID-19 cases have been reported across Texoma.
The Wichita Falls-Wichita County Public Health District confirmed one new death and 29 new COVID-19 cases in Wichita County on Friday. There were also 16 recoveries.
Young County Local Health Authority Dr. Pat Martin confirmed Friday there have been two new deaths in the county due to COVID-19.
The Graham Regional Medical Center in Young County is reporting a total of 198 people have tested positive so far. They’ve also seen an increase of recoveries with their total rising to 129.
The county has had 2,087 negative tests with 36 tests still pending. There are six patients currently recovering in the hospital.
In Wilbarger County, the Wilbarger General Hospital is reporting two new cases which brings their total to 23 cases along with 12 recoveries. They’ve also had 390 negative tests with 126 still pending.
Baylor County Emergency Management officials are reporting they have one new COVID-19 case for a total of seven cases. 106 of their tests have come back negative and the county no longer has any pending tests.
In Montague County, the Nocona News is reporting the county has three new COVID-19 cases for a total of 35. Six of those cases are currently active.
In Clay County, Judge Mike Campbell is reporting the county has six active cases and 15 recoveries. The county has seen 21 total COVID-19 cases so far.
The Childress Regional Medical Center is reporting they have 13 active cases, with two of them coming over the weekend.
They’re also reporting Hardeman County has eight active cases with three recoveries being made.
Throckmorton County Memorial Hospital is also reporting they have two new cases, bringing their total up to four. The county has also seen 34 negative tests with four still pending.
Haskell Texas USA is reporting Haskell County has a total of 36 active cases. The county also has seen eight patients recover from the virus.
According to the state of Texas COVID-19 Tracker, Knox County’s total jumped up five cases for a total of 17 while Archer County remains at a total of 12. Jack County has 14 total cases listed.
In Oklahoma, Jackson County added over 30 new active cases over the weekend while Grady and Stephens counties also saw increases.
