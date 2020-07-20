News Channel 6 City Guide: All American Car Wash

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - The News Channel 6 City Guide is a segment that shines a spotlight on local businesses, events, and nonprofits across Texoma. This episode, we’re taking a closer look at All American Car Wash. You can find locations for all of your vehicle cleaning and preventative maintenance needs in Wichita Falls and Lawton.
“All American Car Wash was built in 1997. Our first location [is] on Southwest Parkway. It’s a full-service location with a full-service lube center,” owner, Larry Ayres said.
Since 1997, All American Car Wash has grown to four locations. The original can be found on Southwest Parkway at Elmwood Avenue. There are two more locations in Wichita Falls at Kell Boulevard at McNiel Avenue and Kemp Boulevard at Maplewood Avenue. Their Lawton location can be found on NW Cache Road.
Lawton, Kemp Blvd. and Kell Blvd. are all express exterior locations. The Kell Blvd. location also has a quick lube center for a 10-minute oil change. Southwest Parkway is a full-service and detail facility.
“We also do alignments and preventative maintenance,” Ayres said.
They offer a variety of car wash options and have bays ready for your bigger vehicles. They offer great detail services as well. But their best deal is their Fast Pass - Unlimited Wash Club.
“Fast Pass is unlimited car washes for a month. You can wash every day if you want to. You control the price of your car wash by how many times you use it. If you use it two times a month then you’ve paid for a Fast Pass,” Ayres said.
It’s a service their customers love. Whitney Naef has been a customer at All American Car Wash for years. She is a Fast Pass - Unlimited Wash Club member.
“I love to keep my car clean. The Fast Pass makes that super easy. I pull up into the Fast Pass lane, the gate opens and I get to pull right into the wash. Literally, two to three minutes later I am back on the road and my car looks brand new,” Naef said. “My experience has always been really good. The staff is very friendly. It’s quick and convenient and my car always looks great when I leave.”
In their lube centers, you can take advantage of a number of preventative maintenance services. Each lube service comes with a free $20 Ultimate Shine Car Wash. They can also have cool air blown into your vehicle while you wait.
“In these hot summer days, while you’re waiting for your oil change, inside your vehicle we will offer nice, cold [air conditioning] for you,” lube assistant manager, Richard Griego said.
You can also get a 21-point inspection that includes a free alignment check using a top-of-the-line laser alignment system.
“After your alignment check, you’ll get a printout to show you the camber issue of your vehicle and your toe issue of your vehicle,” Griego said.
We spend a lot of time in our vehicles and All American Car Wash wants to help keep your set of wheels clean and on the road. For more information about hours of operations and services offered at each location just head to AllAmericanSuperCarWash.com. For a look at their latest specials, like them on Facebook.
