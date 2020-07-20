One more MSU Texas staff member, student test positive for COVID-19

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Midwestern State University reports one more staff member and student have tested positive for COVID-19.
A total of nine people in the campus community have tested positive since July 1.
The report, which was updated Monday at 5 p.m., says the patients are made up of four faculty/staff members and five students. Two students have recovered, leaving seven active cases.
You can view MSU Texas’ Return to Campus plan by clicking here.
