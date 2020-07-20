One more MSU Texas staff member, student test positive for COVID-19

CDC recommends masks in public settings
July 20, 2020 at 5:09 PM CDT - Updated July 20 at 5:15 PM

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Midwestern State University reports one more staff member and student have tested positive for COVID-19.

.
. (Source: MSU Texas website)

A total of nine people in the campus community have tested positive since July 1.

READ: One new COVID-19 death in Wichita County, total cases now at 751

The report, which was updated Monday at 5 p.m., says the patients are made up of four faculty/staff members and five students. Two students have recovered, leaving seven active cases.

This comes from the University’s “Reported Cases” page on their website.

READ: MSU Texas related stories:

You can view MSU Texas’ Return to Campus plan by clicking here.

Copyright 2020 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.