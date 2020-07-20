One new COVID-19 death in Wichita County, total cases now at 751

July 20, 2020 at 4:57 PM CDT - Updated July 20 at 5:14 PM

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - The Wichita Falls-Wichita County Public Health District confirmed one new death and 42 new COVID-19 cases in Wichita County on Monday. There were also 20 new recoveries.

There are now a total of 751 cases in Wichita County.

There have been 214 total recoveries, 12,171 negative tests and 9 deaths.

There are currently 484 patients recovering at home while 19 are in the hospital. Eight of the hospitalized patients are in critical condition.

The Health District is saddened to report an additional death. Case 307, 80+, passed away Saturday. The individual had been hospitalized in critical care.

The Health District received 9 cases Saturday, 8 cases Sunday, and 25 today for a total of 42 new cases to report. There are 19 hospitalizations and 20 new recoveries.

New Cases

Contact = 7 cases

Close Contact = 5 cases

Community Spread = 10 cases

Still Under Investigation = 19 cases

Travel = 1

Ages

0 – 5 = 0

6 – 10 = 2

11 – 19 = 6

20 – 29 = 12

30 – 39 = 7

40 – 49 = 8

50 – 59 = 5

60 – 60 = 2

70 – 79 = 0

80+ = 0

Hospitalizations

Case 215: 80+, stable condition

Case 231: 60 – 69, critical condition

Case 258: 70 - 79, stable condition

Case 367: 80+, stable condition

Case 375: 80+, stable condition

Case 401: 30 – 39, critical condition

Case 436: 50 – 59, critical condition

Case 440: 80+, stable condition

Case 444: 70 – 79, critical condition

Case 486: 70 - 79, stable condition

Case 490: 80+, stable condition

Case 497: 50 - 59, stable condition

Case 525: 60 - 69, stable condition

Case 588: 70 - 79, critical condition

Case 632: 40 - 49, critical condition

Case 637: 60 - 69, critical condition

Case 643: 60 - 69, stable condition

Case 653: 30 - 39, critical condition

Case 682: 50 - 59, stable condition

