One new COVID-19 death in Wichita County, total cases now at 751

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - The Wichita Falls-Wichita County Public Health District confirmed one new death and 42 new COVID-19 cases in Wichita County on Monday. There were also 20 new recoveries.
There are now a total of 751 cases in Wichita County.
There have been 214 total recoveries, 12,171 negative tests and 9 deaths.
There are currently 484 patients recovering at home while 19 are in the hospital. Eight of the hospitalized patients are in critical condition.
The Health District is saddened to report an additional death. Case 307, 80+, passed away Saturday. The individual had been hospitalized in critical care.
The Health District received 9 cases Saturday, 8 cases Sunday, and 25 today for a total of 42 new cases to report. There are 19 hospitalizations and 20 new recoveries.
New Cases
Contact = 7 cases
Close Contact = 5 cases
Community Spread = 10 cases
Still Under Investigation = 19 cases
Travel = 1
Ages
0 – 5 = 0
6 – 10 = 2
11 – 19 = 6
20 – 29 = 12
30 – 39 = 7
40 – 49 = 8
50 – 59 = 5
60 – 60 = 2
70 – 79 = 0
80+ = 0
Hospitalizations
Case 215: 80+, stable condition
Case 231: 60 – 69, critical condition
Case 258: 70 - 79, stable condition
Case 367: 80+, stable condition
Case 375: 80+, stable condition
Case 401: 30 – 39, critical condition
Case 436: 50 – 59, critical condition
Case 440: 80+, stable condition
Case 444: 70 – 79, critical condition
Case 486: 70 - 79, stable condition
Case 490: 80+, stable condition
Case 497: 50 - 59, stable condition
Case 525: 60 - 69, stable condition
Case 588: 70 - 79, critical condition
Case 632: 40 - 49, critical condition
Case 637: 60 - 69, critical condition
Case 643: 60 - 69, stable condition
Case 653: 30 - 39, critical condition
Case 682: 50 - 59, stable condition
