Two new COVID-19 deaths in Young County

YOUNG COUNTY, Texas (TNN) - Young County Local Health Authority Dr. Pat Martin confirmed Friday there have been two new deaths in the county due to COVID-19.
Both patients were from long term care facilities. One passed away at their facility and one was transferred to the Wise Regional Hospital before their death.
Young County has seen a total of 198 patients test positive along with 2,087 negative tests.
There are 36 tests pending as of Sunday and 129 patients have recovered.
