WFISD reopening task force prepares for first meeting; safety number one on agenda

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Wichita Falls ISD wants to make sure it has a solid plan it can present before the community at the end of this month.
With the community reopening task force preparing to meet for the first time, their number one focus is safety.
“You’re not going to do a good job of learning if you’re scared of this virus,” said WFISD Superintendent Michael Kuhrt, “we want people to feel safe in schools and to feel safe being around their friends.”
With just two task force meetings before a reopening plan has to be presented to the Wichita Falls community, the first meeting will focus on how to get students back in the classroom while following state and federal safety guidelines.
“We want to have a plan where we’re maximizing learning the best we can while maintaining the safety of our students and staff members,” said Superintendent Kuhrt.
He said the team’s second meeting will focus on actual instruction. Texas Education Agency guidelines have outlined three options for schools and leave the decision up to the parents. Superintendent Kuhrt said the district can ask parents to commit to one option for an entire grading period.
The task force includes parents, teachers, students and Wichita County health officials. Their reopening plan will be submitted for the school board to review before the July 30, but board president Elizabeth Yeager said she’s putting her trust into the experts on the task force.
“I don’t personally have the expertise to critique what teachers or nurses or community experts will have to say about how we open up safely so I will trust the experts to make the best plans,” she said.
