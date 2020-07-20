UPDATE: Wichita Falls police report child’s parents found

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - UPDATE
The parents of the child found at Avenue K and Grant have been found.
Wichita Falls police are asking for the community’s help in finding the parents of a child who was found at a 7-11 alone.
The child was found at the 7-11 at Avenue K and Grant Street at about 11:30 a.m. this morning.
He is thought to be about four years old and his parents have not yet been located.
He is currently at the ER with CPS at this time.
The child is not talking so Wichita Falls police have limited information.
You can contact the Police Department at (940) 720-5000 if you have any information on the parents of this child.
