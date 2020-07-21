Back the Blue event in Bowie Tuesday

BOWIE, Texas (TNN) - The Back the Blue event is being held in Bowie July 21 to help raise funds for the Bowie Police Department.
The event will be from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at 303 North Mason Street in the finance building parking lot.
The funds raised would be donated to the department for equipment or training that may not be budgeted or to assist in the event an officer is injured or killed.
Back the Blue will also allow residents to meet local officers and open up better lines of communication between them.
There will be a prayer, a welcome, recognition of officers and Chase the Police Dog from Paw Patrol will be there to meet the children.
Chopped barbecue sandwiches and chips will be available to buy and other goodies will also be offered.
The event organizers encourage all Bowie residents and businesses to put out blue ribbons in support of the local police.
Copyright 2020 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.