Confederate Statue at Memorial Auditorium stays put

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - The Sons of our Southland Memorial on the grounds of the Memorial Auditorium will remain, at least for now.
“Our biggest fear came true that we present the City Council with very valid arguments and we were completely disregarded,” said Katie Bindel.
Many speakers today felt their words fell upon deaf ears.
Some comments include:
- “If I came to you today and said, ‘I want to put up a monument on public land outside this building, to honor the valor of treasonous men, who denounced America, took up allegiance to a new country who fought against and killed Americans. And let us not forget who aligns with the belief of racism that it was okay to believe that blacks were inferior. Nothing more than a property that could be owned.’ If I brought you that request today. Would you have any trouble saying no.”
- “I can honestly tell you that the black folks in Wichita Falls don’t care one way or another about that monument.”
- “While we agree to disagree on many aspects, we all agree the monument is a part of a definite and segregated past.”
Today decisions mean that change will have to come from within the community.
“They need to format that language comes back to us and then you know, if 50% plus one vote happens, then you know, the council doesn’t even have to take any action. We just have to remove,” said Mayor Stephen Santellana.
He adds decisions about trash pickup or rezoning are usually issues they can all agree on, this not so much.
“I don’t feel comfortable making that decision on behalf of everybody. Let’s let the systems make that decision. And it might be a cop-out, but that’s why we had that procedure,” said Mayor Santellana.
The Black Lives Matter groups say this was merely a test they now know the answer to.
“The Mayor came down and said that he would come down and talk to us and work with us about the systemic racism that he admitted today existed, so basically we said let’s start with this monument, and he couldn’t make it past the first test,” said a BLM member.
