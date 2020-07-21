Fate of Confederate monument to be petitioned

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Wichita Falls City Council has decided to leave the fate of the Confederate monument located outside of Memorial Auditorium up to city residents.
Residents on either side of the argument, whether to keep the memorial or remove it, can go to the City Clerks Office to pick up a formal form to start a petition.
These petitions need at least 3,000 signatures to be accepted by the City Council.
Once the signatures are gathered, the petition would go up for a vote in May.
