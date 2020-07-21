13 new COVID-19 cases in Wichita County, total cases now at 764

July 21, 2020 at 4:29 PM CDT - Updated July 21 at 4:33 PM

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - The Wichita Falls-Wichita County Public Health District confirmed 13 new COVID-19 cases in Wichita County on Tuesday. There were also 31 new recoveries.

There are now a total of 764 cases in Wichita County.

There have been 245 total recoveries, 12,268 negative tests and 9 deaths.

There are currently 490 patients recovering at home while 20 are in the hospital. Nine of the hospitalized patients are in critical condition.

New Cases

Contact = 0 cases

Close Contact = 0 cases

Community Spread = 6 cases

Still Under Investigation = 6 cases

Travel = 1 

Ages 

0 – 5 = 0

6 – 10 = 0

11 – 19 = 2

20 – 29 = 2

30 – 39 = 1

40 – 49 = 6

50 – 59 = 1

60 – 60 = 0

70 – 79 = 0

80+ = 1

Hospitalizations 

Case 215: 80+, stable condition

Case 231: 60 – 69, critical condition

Case 258: 70 - 79, stable condition

Case 367: 80+, critical condition 

Case 375: 80+, stable condition

Case 40130 – 39, critical condition

Case 436: 50 – 59, critical condition

Case 444: 70 – 79, critical condition

Case 486: 70 - 79, stable condition

Case 490: 80+, stable condition

Case 497: 50 - 59, stable condition 

Case 525: 60 - 69, stable condition

Case 588: 70 - 79, critical condition

Case 632: 40 - 49, critical condition

Case 637: 60 - 69, critical condition

Case 643: 60 - 69, stable condition

Case 653: 30 - 39, critical condition

Case 682: 50 - 59, stable condition

Case 712: 30 - 39, stable condition

Case 753: 40 - 49, stable condition

