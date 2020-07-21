13 new COVID-19 cases in Wichita County, total cases now at 764

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - The Wichita Falls-Wichita County Public Health District confirmed 13 new COVID-19 cases in Wichita County on Tuesday. There were also 31 new recoveries.
There are now a total of 764 cases in Wichita County.
There have been 245 total recoveries, 12,268 negative tests and 9 deaths.
There are currently 490 patients recovering at home while 20 are in the hospital. Nine of the hospitalized patients are in critical condition.
The Health District has 13 new cases to report today, 20 hospitalizations, and 31 new recoveries. The totals for recoveries, deaths, pending tests, and negative tests are updated daily and can also be found on the cities website and social media pages.
New Cases
Contact = 0 cases
Close Contact = 0 cases
Community Spread = 6 cases
Still Under Investigation = 6 cases
Travel = 1
Ages
0 – 5 = 0
6 – 10 = 0
11 – 19 = 2
20 – 29 = 2
30 – 39 = 1
40 – 49 = 6
50 – 59 = 1
60 – 60 = 0
70 – 79 = 0
80+ = 1
Hospitalizations
Case 215: 80+, stable condition
Case 231: 60 – 69, critical condition
Case 258: 70 - 79, stable condition
Case 367: 80+, critical condition
Case 375: 80+, stable condition
Case 401: 30 – 39, critical condition
Case 436: 50 – 59, critical condition
Case 444: 70 – 79, critical condition
Case 486: 70 - 79, stable condition
Case 490: 80+, stable condition
Case 497: 50 - 59, stable condition
Case 525: 60 - 69, stable condition
Case 588: 70 - 79, critical condition
Case 632: 40 - 49, critical condition
Case 637: 60 - 69, critical condition
Case 643: 60 - 69, stable condition
Case 653: 30 - 39, critical condition
Case 682: 50 - 59, stable condition
Case 712: 30 - 39, stable condition
Case 753: 40 - 49, stable condition
