Rain chances continue Tuesday

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) -For your Tuesday we are going to have temperatures very similar to what we saw yesterday. We will have a high of 94 degrees with mostly sunny skies. Today is going to be fairly humid again. However we are anticipating the real feel temperatures will be below 100 degrees. We do have a 20% chance of showers and storms this afternoon going into the evening hours. Overnight tonight we will see partly cloudy skies with a low of 72 degrees. Going into Wednesday we will have a high of 93 degrees with partly cloudy skies and we will see the wind out of the southeast about 10 to 20 miles per hour. On Wednesday we do have another 20% chance of showers and storms. The storm chances will also continue into Thursday morning where we will have another 20% chance of rain. the high on Thursday will be 95 degrees and we will see partly cloudy skies. Friday we look to dry out. We will see mostly sunny skies with a high of 96 degrees and the wind out of the east Southeast at about 10 to 15 miles per hour.