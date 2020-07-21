UIL delays HS Football, Volleyball seasons for 5A-6A, keeps everyone else the same

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - The high school football and volleyball seasons will look pretty normal, in terms of scheduling, for most Texoma teams this fall, except Rider and Wichita Falls High School.
On Tuesday, the UIL decided to postpone the start of seasons for classes 5A and 6A, which include Rider and WFHS.
The Raiders and Coyotes will now start football practice on Sept. 7th and games on Sept. 24, with volleyball practices beginning on Sept. 7th and games on Sept. 14th.
For classes 4A and below, practices for football and volleyball will begin as scheduled on August 3rd.
